CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $1,863.75. 196,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The stock has a market cap of $923.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,824.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,817.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

