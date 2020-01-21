Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce sales of $559.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $596.10 million. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $696.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,962,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

