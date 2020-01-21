Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 8,694,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

