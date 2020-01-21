Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 93,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$49.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,140,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

