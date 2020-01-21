Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lowered by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 1.7% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $78.14 and a one year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

