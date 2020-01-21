Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.46

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.46 and last traded at $145.46, with a volume of 8387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.13.
CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,687,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,864,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
