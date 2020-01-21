Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.46

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.46 and last traded at $145.46, with a volume of 8387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.13.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,687,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,864,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

