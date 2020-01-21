CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 131,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,463 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC)

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

