Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.24. 4,918,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,590. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

