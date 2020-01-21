Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Citigroup

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,895. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Chegg’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,197 shares of company stock worth $25,515,101 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

