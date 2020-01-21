Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 4.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28,932.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,710 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $52,774,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $34,498,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Cerner stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 531,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,369. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

