CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,263,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $4,463,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

PG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.11. 6,287,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.