CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 709 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.80. 5,114,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,130. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $262.26 and a 1 year high of $333.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.