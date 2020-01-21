CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 17,647 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 326,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AT&T by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 138,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 100,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,153,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,602,186. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $281.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

