CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 203.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 475,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 318,627 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576,060 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.95. 6,722,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,015. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

