CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $70.59. 106,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,291 shares of company stock worth $34,902,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

