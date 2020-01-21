CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 621 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,317. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.10. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $82.80 and a 52 week high of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

