CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,252 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.99.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $222.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,511,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,204. The company has a market capitalization of $563.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.