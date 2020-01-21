Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.82

Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.82 and traded as high as $117.76. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 661,582 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

