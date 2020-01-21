Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878,866. The company has a market cap of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

