Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren Sells 23,504 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $1,973,865.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at $756,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $3,422,505.72.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 602,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,327. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,190,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,757,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,705 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

