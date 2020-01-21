Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,853. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average is $194.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.