Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 31.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.59. 3,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.95. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

