Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.08. The company had a trading volume of 319,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.23. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$42.30 and a 12 month high of C$79.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

