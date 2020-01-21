Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $24.33

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 834,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,172. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

