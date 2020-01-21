Brokerages Set Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) PT at GBX 83

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.09).

A number of research firms recently commented on GEMD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital cut Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

LON:GEMD remained flat at $GBX 61 ($0.80) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

