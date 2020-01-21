Brokerages Set Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Target Price at $44.57

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th.

CLGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. 652,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Vikrant Raina acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $455,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $663,505. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

