Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $42.60

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Cinemark has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

