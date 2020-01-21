Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) PT at C$14.93

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

CVE traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,122. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

