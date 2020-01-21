Brokerages Set $8.00 Target Price for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of RRD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $243.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.64.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,480,000 after buying an additional 1,211,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 243,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,398,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

