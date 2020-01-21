Brokerages Expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, insider Low Robin purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $10,132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $378,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,450. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

