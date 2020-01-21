Brokerages Expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Scpharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCPH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

