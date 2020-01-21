Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $725.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $725.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $733.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $651.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.57. The stock had a trading volume of 475,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.41. ResMed has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,932,561.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,653 shares of company stock worth $9,035,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

