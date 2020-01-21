Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 40.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.59. 47,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

