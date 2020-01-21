Brokerages Anticipate Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Post $0.87 EPS

Shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $56.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.87 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. 1,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,758. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,552,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

