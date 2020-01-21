Brokerages Anticipate Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARX. BidaskClub downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $494,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,589.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,376. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NASDAQ:RARX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. 28,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,346. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.46.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

