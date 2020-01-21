Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.50. 29,395,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,776,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 879,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $117,883,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,869,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,501,000 after buying an additional 140,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

