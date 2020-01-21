Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.12. 2,025,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,168. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $119.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

