Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. 54,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,300. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

