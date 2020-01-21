Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.