Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 82,553 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,036,000 after acquiring an additional 498,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 417,558 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 318,629 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,056,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 5,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

