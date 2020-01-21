Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 2,309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 114,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 121,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,075. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

