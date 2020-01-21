Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Up 5.9%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.62, 9,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 262,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boxlight by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

