Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Boeing were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.97.

BA stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.18. The company had a trading volume of 313,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,338. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.29. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.