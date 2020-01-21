BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Achieves $17.76 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00007741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 57.6% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $17.76 million and $748.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000578 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006061 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000406 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,734,339 coins and its circulating supply is 26,191,373 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.