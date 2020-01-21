Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.66

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $12.88. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 51,442 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 4.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 21.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

