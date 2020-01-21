BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.37

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)
There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.