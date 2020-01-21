BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.37

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

