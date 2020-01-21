Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKCC. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $5.04 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $346.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

