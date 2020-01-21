Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Volume Hits $823.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $551,281.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, TOPBTC and Altcoin Trader. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00613932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00132501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126506 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000860 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,811,929 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,383 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

