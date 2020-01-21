Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0314 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $575,802.00 and approximately $6,856.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00607651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00123556 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001419 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.