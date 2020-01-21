Bitcoin Incognito Tops One Day Volume of $23,996.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $300,878.00 and $23,996.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,807,587 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Crex24, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

